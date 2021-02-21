stETH (Lido) Price Up 5.8% This Week (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. In the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for about $1,918.02 or 0.03319033 BTC on exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a total market capitalization of $346.28 million and approximately $282,470.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.56 or 0.00492418 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00066954 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.72 or 0.00089495 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.42 or 0.00061285 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00076365 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00027749 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.71 or 0.00378471 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 180,539 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido) can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

