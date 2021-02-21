stETH Price Up 27.7% Over Last Week (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 21st. One stETH token can now be bought for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $294.14 or 0.00511674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00068393 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.77 or 0.00095278 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00062854 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.86 or 0.00078033 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00028975 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $224.63 or 0.00390765 BTC.

About stETH

stETH’s total supply is 7,653 tokens. The official website for stETH is lido.fi . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi

stETH Token Trading

stETH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

