STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,748,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,437,745 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.19% of STORE Capital worth $908,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in STORE Capital by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in STORE Capital by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in STORE Capital by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in STORE Capital by 41.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in STORE Capital by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STORE Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.36.

Shares of STOR opened at $32.52 on Friday. STORE Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.72. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Recommended Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.