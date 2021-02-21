Storj Market Cap Reaches $208.98 Million (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 21st. In the last seven days, Storj has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. One Storj token can now be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001434 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Storj has a market capitalization of $208.98 million and approximately $47.41 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Storj alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00059332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $431.80 or 0.00747213 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00044009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006124 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00059111 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00018885 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003916 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00039025 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.42 or 0.04489519 BTC.

Storj Token Profile

Storj is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,214,796 tokens. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official website is storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io

Buying and Selling Storj

Storj can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Storj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storj and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.