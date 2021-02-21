STRAKS (STAK) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $85.00

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One STRAKS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, STRAKS has traded 95.4% higher against the dollar. STRAKS has a total market capitalization of $124,897.51 and approximately $85.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,157.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,969.41 or 0.03386347 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.37 or 0.00399558 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $721.47 or 0.01240556 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.92 or 0.00424580 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.98 or 0.00441864 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00027578 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $164.32 or 0.00282540 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002560 BTC.

About STRAKS

STAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling STRAKS

STRAKS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

