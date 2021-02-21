Streamr Trading 2.2% Lower This Week (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 21st. Streamr has a total market cap of $94.40 million and $5.87 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Streamr has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One Streamr token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00060022 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $437.91 or 0.00761033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00044099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00057835 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00020120 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003865 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00039832 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,639.83 or 0.04587734 BTC.

Streamr Token Profile

DATA is a token. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 839,634,994 tokens. Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com

Buying and Selling Streamr

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

