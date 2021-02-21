StrongHands 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,484.00 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. In the last week, StrongHands has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. One StrongHands token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. StrongHands has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $1,484.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000145 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

SHND is a PoW/PoS token that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,367,022,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,953,827,740 tokens. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Token Trading

StrongHands can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

