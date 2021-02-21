Substratum (SUB) Price Hits $0.0029 on Major Exchanges

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Substratum token can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $4,647.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Substratum

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Substratum is substratum.net . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Substratum

Substratum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

