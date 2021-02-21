Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 214,682 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 209.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,682 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.32% of 10x Genomics worth $44,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 93.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,288,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,772 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 18.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,706,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,146 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 212.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,856,000 after purchasing an additional 681,250 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 33.9% during the third quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 1,922,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,635,000 after purchasing an additional 487,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 648.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,459,000 after purchasing an additional 371,470 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $1,514,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,377,453.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.23, for a total value of $1,134,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 501,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,825,360.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,250 shares of company stock worth $27,845,638. 13.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TXG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.36.

Shares of TXG stock opened at $190.73 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.78 and a 1 year high of $201.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.28 and a beta of 1.39.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. Equities analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

