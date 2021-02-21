Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 108,165 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 64.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,612 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 108,165 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.42% of Five9 worth $48,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,468,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $449,737,000 after purchasing an additional 26,182 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,554,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,541,000 after purchasing an additional 287,238 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Five9 by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,208,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,724,000 after purchasing an additional 302,664 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 568,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,102,000 after purchasing an additional 65,499 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 517,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,165,000 after purchasing an additional 35,999 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $190.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.32. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $194.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -359.37 and a beta of 0.53.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.63, for a total value of $571,038.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,825,774.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $180,174.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $13,999,208. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FIVN shares. Stephens raised shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Five9 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.69.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

