Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 3,322.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 128,638 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Pool worth $49,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Pool by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,968,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $326.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $361.25 and a 200 day moving average of $342.83. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $160.35 and a 52 week high of $401.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 0.72.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on POOL shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.67.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

