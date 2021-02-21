Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $38.29 Million Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,054,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 146,324 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.46% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $38,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 44,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 32,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

In related news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $171,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,180,299.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 175,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $6,491,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,765,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,500 shares of company stock worth $54,535 and have sold 230,056 shares worth $8,513,972. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OHI opened at $37.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 54.06, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $45.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 87.30%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OHI. Mizuho lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JMP Securities upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.