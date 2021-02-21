Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $38 Million Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,732,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 246,125 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.42% of The Western Union worth $38,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Western Union by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in The Western Union by 2.3% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 48,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in The Western Union during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 30.0% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 92,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,438.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $105,396.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,021.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WU opened at $23.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day moving average of $22.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $26.51.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

WU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

