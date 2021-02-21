Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $42.95 Million Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,400,509 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 743,244 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Huntington Bancshares worth $42,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 58,808,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326,166 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 25.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,884,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,420 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $34,949,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 335.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,369,000 after buying an additional 2,096,211 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,007,000. 72.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.51. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $15.35.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.18.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

