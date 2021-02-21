Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $45.82 Million Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,709 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.35% of Packaging Co. of America worth $45,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,846,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,601,000 after buying an additional 982,598 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 415.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 477,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,907,000 after purchasing an additional 385,137 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth $26,464,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 67.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,974,000 after purchasing an additional 236,474 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $30,860,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PKG. BMO Capital Markets cut Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Argus raised their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

In other news, SVP Robert Andrew Schneider sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total transaction of $2,013,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,298,261.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $134.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.15. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $71.05 and a one year high of $148.14.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

