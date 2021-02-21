Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $46.15 Million Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 528,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 84,965 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.33% of Cincinnati Financial worth $46,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.29.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $96.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.90 and its 200 day moving average is $81.72. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $113.03.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.