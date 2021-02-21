Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 31,667 Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,748,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,667 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 1.36% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $37,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on WRI. Scotiabank raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weingarten Realty Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Weingarten Realty Investors stock opened at $25.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $31.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average of $19.91.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Featured Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.