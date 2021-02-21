Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,253,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,017 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.23% of Trip.com Group worth $42,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,641,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452,754 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,141,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,070,000 after purchasing an additional 228,269 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 30.6% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,518,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,453 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 323.2% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,065,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,395,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,866,000 after purchasing an additional 39,935 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $38.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.20 and a beta of 1.33. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $41.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.95.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $805.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.12 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

TCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. New Street Research lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.22.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

