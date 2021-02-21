Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 82,053 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Thomson Reuters worth $41,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 123.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 44.4% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.15.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $81.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.07. The company has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $52.23 and a 12-month high of $89.55.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

