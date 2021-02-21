Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 127,561 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,393,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,561 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.30% of Elanco Animal Health worth $42,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $30.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.81, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.39.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.28.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $1,626,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

