Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 196,419 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 943,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,419 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.34% of Principal Financial Group worth $46,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,285,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,327,000 after purchasing an additional 228,753 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 168.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,667,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,422,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,287,000 after acquiring an additional 328,564 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,181,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,563,000 after acquiring an additional 70,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 766,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,875,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

PFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.56.

In other Principal Financial Group news, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $977,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 29,664 shares of company stock worth $1,535,510. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $55.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.31 and its 200-day moving average is $48.29. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $56.37.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.14%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

