Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 200,424 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,368,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200,424 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.47% of Iron Mountain worth $40,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 241,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,111,000 after acquiring an additional 62,376 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,203 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,076,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $1,806,969.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,801.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $32.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 69.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $41.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.05.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.