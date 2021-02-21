Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 36,736 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,093,618 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 36,736 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of LKQ worth $38,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,870,000 after buying an additional 1,283,097 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 48,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $38.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.96. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $40.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. Analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LKQ news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,606,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 201,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,495,776.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on LKQ from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

