SushiSwap Price Reaches $16.24 on Major Exchanges (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. One SushiSwap token can currently be purchased for $16.24 or 0.00028911 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SushiSwap has traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. SushiSwap has a market cap of $2.07 billion and $724.40 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SushiSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00057724 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $434.28 or 0.00773028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00041968 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00059130 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00019019 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,555.71 or 0.04549216 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00039259 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SUSHI is a token. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 196,781,285 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 tokens. SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

SushiSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SushiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SushiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.