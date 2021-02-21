suterusu Trading Up 107.2% Over Last Week (SUTER)

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 21st. One suterusu coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. suterusu has a total market capitalization of $48.72 million and approximately $5.01 million worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, suterusu has traded up 107.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About suterusu

suterusu (CRYPTO:SUTER) is a coin. It was first traded on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,764,320,000 coins. The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

suterusu Coin Trading

suterusu can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade suterusu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase suterusu using one of the exchanges listed above.

