SVA Wealth Management LLC Sells 247 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

SVA Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,572 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.0% of SVA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the third quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 140 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Cowen upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,091.15, for a total transaction of $2,318,362.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at $25,628,724.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,423 shares of company stock valued at $14,165,088. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,249.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.17, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,239.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,204.96.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

