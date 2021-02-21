SVB Leerink Comments on Abeona Therapeutics Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ABEO. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.71.

Shares of ABEO stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. Abeona Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.84.

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $722,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Wider sold 33,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $50,475.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 920,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,181.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 868,986 shares of company stock worth $2,069,880. 19.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 24,188 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 92,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 327.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 88,424 shares during the period. 36.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

