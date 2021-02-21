Swap (XWP) Hits Market Cap of $504,341.78

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded up 20.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Swap has a market cap of $504,341.78 and $5,345.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Swap has traded up 28.9% against the dollar. One Swap coin can currently be bought for $0.0403 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.61 or 0.00510513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00068539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00096113 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00062858 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.69 or 0.00077700 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00029029 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $224.14 or 0.00389724 BTC.

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 12,526,225 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

