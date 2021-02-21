Swarm City Market Capitalization Hits $98,260.81 (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Swarm City has a total market cap of $98,260.81 and $1,674.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm City token can now be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Swarm City has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00059499 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $439.69 or 0.00762421 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00042736 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006189 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00058062 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00018737 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00039945 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,655.28 or 0.04604304 BTC.

Swarm City Profile

Swarm City is a token. It was first traded on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city . Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Swarm City

Swarm City can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

