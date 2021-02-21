Swarm (SWM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $88,458.00

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 21st. In the last week, Swarm has traded 60.7% higher against the dollar. Swarm has a market capitalization of $6.05 million and $88,458.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swarm token can now be bought for approximately $0.0773 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00058922 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.85 or 0.00750643 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00042563 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006162 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00059378 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00019257 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00039412 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,580.15 or 0.04505700 BTC.

Swarm Profile

Swarm (SWM) is a token. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Swarm

Swarm can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

