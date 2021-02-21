Swingby (SWINGBY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $8.79 Million

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 21st. Swingby has a market capitalization of $106.58 million and approximately $8.79 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Swingby has traded up 23.4% against the dollar. One Swingby token can currently be bought for $0.92 or 0.00001605 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $301.14 or 0.00525003 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.74 or 0.00067541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00090663 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00063692 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.67 or 0.00077870 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00031325 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $225.21 or 0.00392618 BTC.

Swingby Profile

Swingby’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,775,921 tokens. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en

Buying and Selling Swingby

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

