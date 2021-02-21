Swiss National Bank Acquires 500 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of Bio-Techne worth $27,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 11.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.6% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total value of $319,694.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,240.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,680 shares of company stock valued at $15,354,157 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $389.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $354.62 and its 200-day moving average is $295.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $155.17 and a 12 month high of $414.99.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.36.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

