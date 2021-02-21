Swiss National Bank Has $30.80 Million Stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 80.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 814,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,380,612 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.37% of VEREIT worth $30,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VER. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 47.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 11.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 663,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 68,671 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 4.6% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 217,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 9,483 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 72,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 28.5% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 288,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:VER opened at $36.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.06. VEREIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.77 and a 12-month high of $50.90.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VER shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on VEREIT from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho upgraded VEREIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on VEREIT in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.08.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

