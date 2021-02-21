Swiss National Bank Has $34.78 Million Stock Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,025,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 290,588 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Plug Power worth $34,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Plug Power by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 239,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,137,000 after purchasing an additional 69,038 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Plug Power by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 117,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Plug Power by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $55.89 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of -169.36 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.73.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLUG. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Plug Power from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Plug Power from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.62.

In other Plug Power news, Director Jonathan M. Silver sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $87,077.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,080.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 108,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $3,512,155.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,526,681.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,065,525 shares of company stock valued at $54,740,531 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

