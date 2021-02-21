Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 334,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.36% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $32,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,817,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 702,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,516,000 after acquiring an additional 59,279 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 389,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,416,000 after acquiring an additional 12,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 226,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,671,000 after acquiring an additional 14,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NBIX opened at $113.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.66. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $136.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 121.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total transaction of $98,739.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $292,309.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,745.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 335,953 shares of company stock valued at $37,164,326 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NBIX shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.35.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.