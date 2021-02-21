Swiss National Bank Sells 19,100 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.40% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $30,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter worth $1,978,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $303,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,295. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $143,420.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,103.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,695 shares of company stock valued at $474,394 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RBA stock opened at $53.13 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $78.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.04 and a 200-day moving average of $62.95.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.17%.

RBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

