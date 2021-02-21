Swiss National Bank Sells 42,900 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,473,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $34,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,784,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,069,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,200,000 after buying an additional 1,617,832 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,170,000 after buying an additional 1,053,884 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,408,000 after buying an additional 987,207 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,742,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,077,000 after buying an additional 769,010 shares during the period. 96.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $25.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average is $21.03. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $26.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.