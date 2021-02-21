Swiss National Bank Sells 44,700 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,523,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.36% of Newell Brands worth $32,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NWL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 350.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NWL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.82.

Shares of NWL opened at $24.32 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $26.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of -93.53, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

