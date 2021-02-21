Swiss National Bank Sells 5,500 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.36% of Snap-on worth $33,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Snap-on by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in Snap-on by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.33.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 7,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total value of $1,277,777.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,359 shares in the company, valued at $8,999,637.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 26,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total transaction of $4,470,213.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 66,364 shares of company stock worth $11,733,715 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SNA opened at $194.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.63. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $90.72 and a 1 year high of $195.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

