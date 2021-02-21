Switch 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $118,614.00 (ESH)

Switch (CURRENCY:ESH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. In the last week, Switch has traded down 24.6% against the dollar. One Switch token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0304 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Switch has a total market capitalization of $368,505.66 and approximately $118,614.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Switch alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00072898 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002667 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00010088 BTC.

Switch Token Profile

Switch (ESH) is a token. Switch’s total supply is 12,113,793 tokens. Switch’s official message board is medium.com/@switchag . Switch’s official website is www.switch.ag

Buying and Selling Switch

Switch can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Switch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Switch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.