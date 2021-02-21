Switcheo (SWTH) 24-Hour Volume Tops $522,438.00

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 21st. Switcheo has a market capitalization of $54.03 million and approximately $522,438.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Switcheo token can currently be bought for $0.0406 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Switcheo has traded up 32.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $274.45 or 0.00490017 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00066624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00091694 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00061291 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00076069 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $251.46 or 0.00448984 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00027545 BTC.

About Switcheo

Switcheo’s genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,397,596,496 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,330,835,085 tokens. Switcheo’s official message board is medium.com/@switcheo . The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . Switcheo’s official website is switcheo.network . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Switcheo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using US dollars.

