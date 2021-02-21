Sylo Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.38 Million (SYLO)

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. In the last week, Sylo has traded 9.7% higher against the dollar. Sylo has a total market capitalization of $3.38 million and $126,338.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sylo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000049 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Sylo Token Profile

Sylo (CRYPTO:SYLO) is a token. Its launch date was September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 tokens. Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sylo is www.sylo.io . Sylo’s official message board is medium.com/sylo-io

Sylo Token Trading

