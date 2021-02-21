Symmetry Partners LLC Has $39.06 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 3.0% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $39,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,739,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 606.5% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,571,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,711,000 after buying an additional 1,349,402 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,344,000 after purchasing an additional 960,505 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,279,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,025,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.97. 4,921,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,397,027. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.85. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $208.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

