SYNC Network (SYNC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $654,499.00

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 21st. SYNC Network has a market cap of $9.39 million and $654,499.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SYNC Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0833 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 27.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $288.03 or 0.00511945 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00007856 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00036404 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,330.19 or 0.02364239 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. SYNC Network’s total supply is 136,526,023 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,655,592 tokens. The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

SYNC Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

