Synthetix Market Cap Achieves $2.61 Billion (SNX)

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Synthetix token can currently be bought for approximately $22.75 or 0.00039497 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Synthetix has a total market capitalization of $2.61 billion and $191.96 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Synthetix has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Synthetix alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00059368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.75 or 0.00749714 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00042819 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00059360 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00019184 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003907 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,602.12 or 0.04518455 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Synthetix Profile

Synthetix is a token. It was first traded on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 215,258,834 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,841,533 tokens. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io . Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io

Synthetix Token Trading

Synthetix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Synthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synthetix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.