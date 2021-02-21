Syntropy (NOIA) Market Cap Hits $160.30 Million

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Syntropy token can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00000852 BTC on major exchanges. Syntropy has a total market capitalization of $160.30 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Syntropy has traded up 47.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Syntropy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00059454 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.65 or 0.00749660 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00042991 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006186 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00059237 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00019189 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003915 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00039384 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,609.42 or 0.04531895 BTC.

Syntropy Token Profile

Syntropy (NOIA) is a token. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 326,585,653 tokens. The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com . Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Syntropy

Syntropy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syntropy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syntropy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Syntropy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syntropy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.