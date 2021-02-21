Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 384,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,222 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.08% of Sysco worth $28,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Sysco by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $76.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,095.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $79.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 409,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $29,839,739.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $2,801,938.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,072,292 shares of company stock valued at $78,225,483 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.56.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

