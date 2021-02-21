Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stock Holdings Lifted by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 382,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 39,791 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $41,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 87,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 16,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $136.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $708.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $42.70 and a 52 week high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.3527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

