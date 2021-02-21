Tap (XTP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.73 Million

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. In the last week, Tap has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. Tap has a total market capitalization of $12.73 million and $35,082.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tap coin can currently be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00059703 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.50 or 0.00758717 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00043584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00058393 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00019476 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,651.77 or 0.04546740 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00039192 BTC.

Tap Coin Profile

Tap (XTP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tap is www.tap.global . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tap

Tap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.