Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,348 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $4,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Target by 3.7% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth about $529,000. Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth about $2,533,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $188.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $94.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $199.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.42.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.29.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

